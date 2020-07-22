Twitter to block, suspend QAnon accounts, tweets that spread conspiracy theories

FILE – This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. A tech-focused civil liberties group on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, sued to block President Donald Trump’s executive order that seeks to regulate social media, saying it violates the First Amendment and chills speech. Trump’s order, signed in late May, could allow more lawsuits against internet companies like Twitter and Facebook for what their users post, tweet and stream. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(KRON) – Twitter has announced that the company will be blocking and suspending accounts that are displaying content that could lead to ‘offline harm.’

On Tuesday evening, the Twitter Safety account posted a series of tweets stating:

“We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. In line with this approach, this week we are taking further action on so-called ‘QAnon’ activity across the service.’

QAnon is known to spread conspiracy theories and false information online.

The tweet thread explained that accounts that violate policies or coordinate abuse around a victim will be suspended.

Twitter also said that they will:

No longer serve content and accounts with QAnon in Trends and recommendations Work to ensure we’re not highlighting this activity in search and conversations Block URLs associated with QAnon from being shared on Twitter

Recently, Twitter has taken action against false information, including putting warning labels on some of President Trump’s posts.

According to CNN, QAnon followers are also active on Facebook, Reddit, YouTube, and other online platforms.