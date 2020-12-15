Twitter to shut down Periscope apps

National News

by: KRON4 News

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Twitter announced it will be shutting down Periscope, the live-streaming video app.

Periscope applications will discontinue at the end of March 2021.

“We appreciate all the support, learnings, and broadcasts from our vibrant creator community,” the Periscope Twitter account tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

“The truth is that the Periscope app is in an unsustainable maintenance-mode state, and has been for a while. Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen declining usage and know that the cost to support the app will only continue to go up over time,” according to the statement from Twitter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/15

Minot Shoplifting

Securing Drugs

Lawmakers hope to reach agreement on government funding bill

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/15

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/15

Tuesday's Forecast: A bigger warm-up on the way

Class A Basketball

Class B Basketball

Expert on Mask Use

Tip 411

Ice rink delay

Virtual Santa Meet with Scheels

1 Problems of policing

KX Convo: Bob Wefald

UPS Delivery

Santa's Mailbox

White Lights

Tax Refunds

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories