It’s the kind of deal almost everyone makes, usually half in jest: If one wins the lottery, split the winnings.

Decades ago, two Wisconsin friends made such a pact. Each would buy lottery tickets weekly and, if one won, they’d split the jackpot.

One did win recently. Tom Cook hit a $22 million jackpot.

And he split it with longtime friend Joseph Feeney.

They took the immediate cash payout and, after taxes, each has about $5.7 million.