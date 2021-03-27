Two KXL protesters in South Dakota face criminal charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A pair of people protesting the Keystone XL pipeline are facing criminal charges in South Dakota.

Construction on the long-disputed oil pipeline planned by Canada-based TC Energy halted in January as incoming U.S. President Joe Biden revoked its permit on his first day in office.

A small group of protesters plan to maintain an encampment on the Cheyenne River Indian Reservation nearby the pipeline route until all pipeline infrastructure is removed.

Two of the protesters, Oscar High Elk and Jasilyn Charger, face criminal charges from confrontations with law enforcement, TC Energy workers and local residents.

