Two-legged dog in Wisconsin gets new wheels

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

A pampered pooch hasn’t let his disability stop him from living life to the fullest, but his owners wanted to make sure he didn’t miss out on anything!

So a group of engineering students in Wisconsin stepped up to the challenge.

For months, they’ve been working on a project they’re calling “Wheels for Louie”…

Four-year-old Louie is a lot like other dogs.

“He gets along with everyone, he’s everyone’s best friend,” said Pete Sammataro, owner.

With one big difference…

“If you ask Louie, he would tell you that he’s not disabled, he just doesn’t have front legs,” said Pete.

Born without both front legs, Louie still manages to get around.

But his owners, Pat and Pete Sammataro, wanted to help him do more.

“The way he walks now isn’t very conducive to getting very far out of the neighborhood,” said Pete.

They tried several different harnesses and a two-wheeled cart — but nothing worked.

“He’d tip back and forth and eventually he’d tip over and do a somersault,” said Pete.

Then they heard about a UW engineering class looking for a community project.

They brought the students Louie’s cart to see what they could do.

“They were able to use about half of the materials from that cart and add on some extra balancing,” said Katie Kalscheur, UW engineering lecturer.

The students added smaller wheels for stability and a few months later…Louie had a wheelchair.

“All along, it’s maybe been nicknamed the ‘Wheels for Louie’ project,” said Kalscheur.

“Come on Lou,” said Pete.

Armed with a tub of hot dogs…

“We call this the nuclear option,” said Pete.

The Sammataros help Louie practice with his new wheelchair.

“I think he wants to go for a walk, he wants to go out and explore,” said Pete.

And every day he’s getting a little closer to taking his first steps out into the neighborhood.

“Good job Louie, I’m so proud of you,” said Pete.

They’re still working on getting Louie used to his new wheels.

He’s only had it for about two weeks. Eventually, they would love to take him on daily walks.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/23"

Monday: Mostly Cloudy & Cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Mostly Cloudy & Cooler"

Kyle Hardy Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kyle Hardy Update"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Glenburn Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Glenburn Basketball"

Kids' Toy Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids' Toy Safety"

Census and Tribes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census and Tribes"

Electric Bill Savings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Electric Bill Savings"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-22-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-22-19"

River Road Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "River Road Closed"

high school hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school hockey"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-21-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-21-19"

Crash Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash Update"

Church Renovation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Church Renovation"

DOT Under 100

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Under 100"

Free Dumping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free Dumping"

Friday, December 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, December 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge