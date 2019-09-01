Live Now
Two Mass Shootings in the U.S. in 24-Hours

National News
It’s been another weekend plagued by multiple shootings:

According to our local CBS affiliates, five are dead and another at least 20 people are injured after a shooting in Odessa, Texas earlier this evening.

The suspect, a 30-year-old white male was shot and killed at a movie theater. Local Police said, as of 6:30, there was no longer an active shooter.

Earlier in the day, police posted on Facebook that there was at least one suspect driving around in a hijacked mail truck, “shooting at random people”.

This comes after last night’s shooting in Mobile, Alabama.

Authorities sat at least 10 teenagers were injured when a shooting broke out after a high school football game Friday night. Nine of the victims suffered gunshot wounds.

A police spokesperson says a 17-year-old was arrested and charged on nine counts of attempted murder.

The shooting was partially recorded by security cameras at the high-school stadium.

Both investigations are on-going.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

