Two men and one dog survive small plane crash in Florida

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL — (CBS)

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says two men and a dog came out of a plane crash without a scratch.

A Facebook Post says: “Amazingly two men and their yellow Labrador retriever came out of this situation without a scratch when their small plane reportedly had engine problems and landed in a tree short of the runway at the Destin Airport shortly after 10 am this morning. The crash is off airport property on Planet Drive. The FAA and NTSB have been notified and will be handling the investigation.”

