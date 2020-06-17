U.S. Department of Justice opens website to report civil rights violations

National News

by: Nathaniel Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. citizens will have a way to hold those who violate their civil rights accountable, thanks to a new web portal from the Department of Justice.

“The department is committed to upholding the civil and constitutional rights of all people in the United States,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division. “The Civil Rights Reporting Portal will make it easier for the public to connect with us, which in turn makes us more effective at upholding these important rights. I encourage the public to use this portal to report civil rights violations.”

The new portal will combine more than 30 ways that citizens were able to report violations before, making it easier for victims to find the right reporting channel.

The form is able to be filled by those with disabilities and is available in Spanish and English. The DOJ will add more languages over the next year.

After receiving the report, Civil Rights Division staff will send the complainants to agencies that handle their types of complaints. 

In cases where the violations are criminal in nature (misconduct by law enforcement officers, a hate crime, or human trafficking), citizens must contact their local FBI office. You can send a tip here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Infrastructure Funding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Infrastructure Funding"

Burleigh Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burleigh Testing"

Common Bird Decline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Common Bird Decline"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/17"

Spring Equinox explained

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Equinox explained"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/17"

Wednesday's forecast: Much lighter wind & slightly cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's forecast: Much lighter wind & slightly cooler"

Wined By Friends

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wined By Friends"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Algae Blooms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Algae Blooms"

Special Olympics Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Golf"

Election Canvassing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Canvassing"

Riot Gear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Riot Gear"

Sertoma Teeball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sertoma Teeball"

Improving Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Improving Mental Health"

Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Oak Creek Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oak Creek Baseball"

Mandan A's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan A's Baseball"

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss