U.S. measles cases now at 1,044

The number of measles cases in the United States has now reached 1,044 as of last Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

It’s the greatest number of cases reported in the U.S. since 1992, and since measles was declared “eliminated” in 2000.

Measles has been confirmed in 28 states with the vast majority located in New York.

There are no report of measles in North Dakota so far in 2019.

The CDC says many of the outbreaks on the East Coast and in California are linked to travelers who brought measles back from other countries such as Israel, Ukraine, and the Philippines, where large measles outbreaks are occurring.

The CDC notes, while measles has been virtually eliminated in the United States, it is still a common disease in other countries.

You can read more on the weekly CDC reports on measles here.