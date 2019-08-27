U.S. measles outbreak the worst in nearly 30 years

In its weekly measles report, the Centers for Disease Control reports there have been 1,215 cases reported so far this year in 30 states — the highest number of cases since 1992.

None have been reported in North Dakota so far this year.

The majority of the measles cases are in the East and South. According to the CDC, “these outbreaks are linked to travelers who brought measles back from other countries such as Israel, Ukraine, and the Philippines, where large measles outbreaks are occurring.”

The CDC also notes, “The majority of people who got measles were unvaccinated; measles is still common in many parts of the world; travelers with measles continue to bring the disease into the U.S.; measles can spread when it reaches a community in the U.S. where groups of people are unvaccinated.”

The states that have reported cases to CDC are Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.

