U.S. Navy vet freed from Iran after nearly 2 years in custody

Washington — A U.S. Navy veteran who was detained in Iran for nearly two years is returning to the U.S., his mother and U.S. officials said Thursday.

Michael White was imprisoned by Iranian authorities in July 2018 when he traveled to the country to visit his Iranian girlfriend. He was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison in March 2019 on charges that he had insulted Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and posted a private photo on social media. He was recently released from prison on medical furlough due to the coronavirus but was required to stay in the country.

In a statement on Thursday, Joanne White, his mother, thanked the State Department and Swiss diplomats representing U.S. interests in Iran for helping to secure her son’s return home, saying she owes them “a debt I can never repay.”

“For the past 683 days my son, Michael, has been held hostage in Iran by the IRGC and I have been living a nightmare,” Joanne White said. “I am blessed to announce that the nightmare is over, and my son is safely on his way home.”

White’s family has maintained his innocence and raised concerns about his failing health during his detention, including a cancer scare. Joanne White told CBS News last September she was “really worried he’ll die over there.”

In March, White was among thousands of prisoners who were granted medical furlough and released from prison to stem the spread of the coronavirus, which ravaged the country. He was released into the custody of the Swiss Embassy. Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, who has negotiated the release of Americans held abroad for years, implored Iranian authorities at the time to allow White to return to the U.S.

Iran has granted a medical furlough to Michael White, a U.S. Navy veteran who has been imprisoned in Iran for more than a year.MICHAEL WHITE’S FAMILY

On Thursday, U.S. officials told CBS News that Swiss officials were working to return White to U.S. custody, and that Brian Hook, the U.S. special representative for Iran, would be accompanying him on his flight home.

White’s return to the U.S. comes days after an Iranian scientist was freed from a U.S. prison and returned to the Islamic republic. Sirous Asgari was accused of stealing trade secrets and deported on Tuesday, the country’s foreign minister said.