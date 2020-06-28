U.S. sees record-breaking 45,300 new confirmed coronavirus cases in one day

More than three months since the first wave of coronavirus struck mostly cities in the north and east and then declined, big increases are now being reported aross the sunbelt.

The soaring infection rate comes as another single-day record was shattered Friday — nearly 45,000 new COVID cases throughout the country.

The spike has the governors in Florida and Texas reversing course and tightening restrictions when coronavirus numbers jumped after reopening.

The European Union is reportedly preparing to ban travelers from the U.S. on Wednesday, when it’s expected to lift travel restrictions.

The U.S. is closing in on having 2.5 million coronavirus cases, resulting in more than 125,000 deaths.

In his opening remarks at Friday’s coronavirus task force meeting, the Vice President said all 50 states are opening up safely and responsibly, and that the country had flattened the curve from the initial COVID-19 outbreak in March.

“The reality is we’re in a much better place”, Vice President Mike Pence said.

“Stay home”, Harris County Texas judge Lina Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo had a more urgent message, with hospitals in the Texas Medical Center now reporting ICU’s 100 percent full.

“Our situation is far worse today than when we issued the first ‘stay-at-home’ order in Harris County, and when the state issued their first stay-at-home order. This is uncacceptable,” Hidalgo said.

Texas reported that more than 5,100 patients are currently hospitalized, another record high for the 15th consecutive day.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced a similar order in Florida.

His state reported nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases. Thats a 62 percent from Florida’s previous record set earlier this week.

31 states have reported a jump in cases compared to two weeks ago. Delaware, Maine, and New Mexico are the latest to scale back reopenings.

As the virus continues to spread throughout the sunbelt, the White House Task Force is imploring everyone to do their part.

“We can either be part of the solution or part of the problem,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

