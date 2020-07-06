Live Now
U.S. Supreme Court reinforces ban on robocalls to mobile phones

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. The Federal Communications Commission is setting up a new three-digit number to reach a suicide prevention hotline. Once it’s implemented, people will just need to dial 988 to seek help, similar to calling 911 for emergencies or 311 for city services. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld a federal ban on robocalls to cell phones on Monday.

The decision rejects a bid by political consultants to open the floodgates for campaign ads and other communications.

In the divided decision, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote an exception to the ban created by congress is unconstitutional under the First Amendment.

And he wrote the overall ban should remain in place.

Robocalls to cell phones were banned by congress under the 1991 Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

An exemption added in 2015 exempts government debt collection services.

The court’s decision Monday strikes down that exemption.

