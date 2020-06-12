UConn student fugitive in court on murder charge, police say

This photo provided by the Washington County, Maryland, Sheriff’s Office, Thursday May 28, 2020, shows Peter Manfredonia. Police say Manfredonia, a suspect in two killings in Connecticut who was arrested in Maryland after six days on the run will be arraigned in Connecticut on a murder charge. Connecticut state police say Manfredonia will be arraigned Friday, June 12 2020, in Rockville Superior Court on charges stemming from the May 22 death of 62-year-old Ted DeMers. (Washington County, Maryland, Sheriff’s Office via AP)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A University of Connecticut student, who police say used a machete to kill a man, fatally shot a high school acquaintance, and then spent six days as a fugitive,will be arraigned Friday on murder and other charges, authorities said.

Peter Manfredonia, 23, will be arraigned in Rockville Superior Court in the May 22 death of Ted DeMers in nearby Willington, Connecticut, Trooper Josue Dorelus said at a news briefing.

It was not clear whether Manfredonia has an attorney who could comment on his behalf about the charges.

Manfredonia is accused of killing DeMers, 62, and seriously wounding another man in the machete attack.

Two days later, police say, Manfredonia stole a truck and guns and fatally shot high school acquaintance Nicholas Eisele, 23, in Derby, Connecticut.

He is being held on a $5 million bond. He is charged with murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, assault, home invasion, kidnapping with a firearm, robbery, larceny, stealing a firearm and assault on an elderly person.

State police said further charges will be filed in Eisele’s death and the kidnapping of Eisele’s girlfriend, who was later found unharmed in New Jersey.

“Our hope is that the developments that will be provided today will give the families and communities impacted some kind of closure,” Dorelus said.

Manfredonia was arrested May 27after six days on the run across several states when he walked out of a wooded area in Maryland and surrendered. He declined to fight extradition back to Connecticut during a brief court hearing the day after his capture.

This story has been updated to correct that Manfredonia is accused of killing two men, not a man and a woman.