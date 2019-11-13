Live Now
WATCH: Exclusive Coverage of Impeachment Hearings

UF students threaten impeachment for Trump Jr.’s visit

National News
Posted: / Updated:

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump isn’t the only president facing an impeachment inquiry. The student body president of the University of Florida is facing an impeachment threat for spending $50,000 in student fees to bring Trump’s eldest son and his girlfriend to campus.

Members of the university’s student senate filed a resolution on Tuesday to impeach Student Body President Michael Murphy for malfeasance and abuse of power.

The resolution accuses Murphy of spending mandatory student fees to push his own political beliefs when he brought Donald Trump Jr., and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, to speak on campus last month.

Student Body statutes forbid student money from being spent in support of or against a political party, according to the resolution.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Murphy has maintained that the visit wasn’t campaign related.

But emails obtained by The Independent Florida Alligator, the student newspaper, show a Trump re-election campaign official personally asked Murphy in September to bring Donald Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle to campus.

“We met at my house on the 4th of July,” Caroline Wren, a national finance consultant of Trump Victory, wrote Murphy in a Sept. 10 email obtained by the student newspaper. “I wanted to follow up with you regarding a speaking engagement at the University of Florida for Donald Trump Jr.”

The Alligator reported that Murphy also reached out to the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, inviting him to come to campus, but the Sanders campaign declined, citing scheduling issues.

Murphy didn’t respond to an email inquiry on Wednesday.

The filing of the impeachment resolution in Gainesville, Florida comes within a day of the first public hearing on Wednesday of the Trump impeachment inquiry in Washington.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/21"

Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Cold"

Kids Dieting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids Dieting"

Keep Clean this Flu Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep Clean this Flu Season"

BSC Women's basketball team

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Women's basketball team"

Homeless Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless Children"

A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Year Later: State Pen Prisoners Discuss Solitary Confinement"

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge