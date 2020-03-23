Coronavirus
UN chief : Put all the wars on hold and fight COVID-19 spread

Operators sanitize each other after service on an ambulance for the transport of COVID-19 patients in Settimo Torinese, Northern Italy, Monday, March 23, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for an immediate cease-fire in conflicts around the world to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.N. chief said: “It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives.” Guterres told reporters from U.N. headquarters on Monday that people caught in armed conflicts are among the most vulnerable and “are also at the highest risk of suffering devastating losses from COVID-19.”

He said it’s time to silence guns, stop artillery, end airstrikes and create corridors for life-saving aid.

