(WASHINGTON D.C.) — In a sweet moment caught on camera from United Airlines, pilot Jim Crail asks all medical personnel to stand up before boarding a flight, so that they can be thanked for their service.

The captain gets emotional as he tells the crowd that both his wife and the first officer’s wife are nurses.

The medical personnel were flying from Dulles Airport in Washington DC to Newark Airport in New Jersey. The New York tri-state area is one of the areas hit hardest by coronavirus.