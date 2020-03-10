United Airlines enforcing stricter refund policy

United Airlines is making it easier to waive fees for changing flights, but it’s also making it harder for travelers to get a refund.

Over the weekend, the airline changed its refund policy regarding schedule changes. A schedule change is when the airline delays or cancels your flight.

Their policy used to state if the airline couldn’t find you a replacement flight within a two-hour window, you would be eligible for a refund. The new policy expands that window from two to 25 hours.

That means if United cancels your flight on one day, it can rebook you for the next day and deny you a refund, as long as it’s in that 25-hour window.