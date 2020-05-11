United Airlines said it would try to keep middle seats empty. This photo shows a nearly full flight.

Coronavirus
A UCSF doctor is making news for a picture on Twitter showing a crowded United Airlines flight from New York to San Francisco.

Doctor Ethan Weiss’ six hour trip happened on Saturday. He wrote in his posting that he was part of a group of 25 nurses and doctors who have been working in New York hospitals in recent weeks.

The picture shows what appears to be most of the seats on the flight filled.

That’s noteworthy, because United recently said it would implement social distancing policies on flights, endeavoring to keep each middle seat empty.

A United spokesperson wouldn’t say how many people were on the flight, but noted it had, “A higher than average load factor but it still departed with empty seats.

She added that most United flights are operating at less than half capacity.

