UPS gets government OK to operate a ‘drone airline’

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (AP) — UPS says it has won government approval to run a drone airline, a first for a U.S. company, and it plans to expand deliveries on hospital campuses and eventually other industries.

United Parcel Service Inc. said Tuesday that its drone subsidiary was awarded an airline certificate last week by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Even before getting the airline designation, UPS Flight Forward, as the subsidiary is called, has operated more than 1,000 flights at Wake Forest University’s medical center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The designation removes limits on the size of the company’s potential drone operation. Flight Forward can fly an unlimited number of drones, a key step toward expanding the operation. It can also fly drones at night — the company plans to do that after installing the necessary colored warning lights on each drone.

However, UPS still faces severe restrictions before it can run a large commercial operation with drones.

For example, drones won’t be allowed to fly beyond the sight of the operator without an FAA exemption for each route. Also, each flight will need a separate operator. Scott Price, the company’s chief strategy officer, said UPS will eventually apply for FAA permission to have a single operator fly multiple drones at the same time.

The airline certificate lets UPS fly drones carrying more than 55 pounds, “but we’re not comfortable we have the hardware for that yet,” Price said in an interview.

Operations will be limited to campus-like settings because FAA has not yet written regulations to allow commercial drone flights over populated areas. Price said UPS is eyeing “hundreds” of such sites in the U.S., including hospitals, colleges and office buildings.

Price said the Wake Forest experiment has been successful, with only “a few” drone flights canceled for mechanical problems or because of bad weather. He said none have crashed. With a special FAA exemption, the company operated a drone flight there on Friday beyond the sight of the operator, which Price said was a first for a revenue-generating delivery.

UPS believes the earliest commercially viable uses of drones will be for same-day deliveries, for augmenting truck-borne deliveries in rural areas, and for larger drones that could carry cargo of up to a ton from one rural area to another. Price said the latter idea is still years away.

In a press release issued by the company, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said the airline designation, called a Part 135 certificate in FAA terminology, is a step forward in integrating drones into the U.S. airspace.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/1"

Rain & Snow Chances With A Warm Weather Pattern On The Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rain & Snow Chances With A Warm Weather Pattern On The Way"

Rain and Worms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rain and Worms"

U-Mary Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Volleyball"

MSU Homecoming

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Homecoming"

Wet Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wet Harvest"

Beet Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beet Harvest"

Cade Garcia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cade Garcia"

HS Tennis Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Tennis Legacy"

Class A State Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A State Golf"

Monday, September 30th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 30th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Babies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babies"

Babies at Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babies at Work"

Helping to Curb Vaping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helping to Curb Vaping"

Road construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road construction"

YHF Flu

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF Flu"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Flagpole

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flagpole"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 9/30"

A Cold And Soggy Forecast With A Warm-Up On The Horizon

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Cold And Soggy Forecast With A Warm-Up On The Horizon"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss