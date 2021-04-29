US agency to look at bringing back bison on Montana refuge

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 25, 2012, file photo, a herd of bison move through land controlled by the American Prairie Reserve south of Malta, Mont. Federal officials are laying the groundwork for the potential reintroduction of bison to the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge, which is located not far from the prairie reserve’s herds on private land. (AP Photo/Matt Brown, File)

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials say they will consider in coming years whether to reintroduce wild bison to a million-acre federal wildlife refuge in central Montana.

Such a move would be at odds with Republicans in the state who have sought to limit where bison can roam.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans beginning in July “to engage Tribes and stakeholders on the topics of bison and bighorn sheep reintroductions” on the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge.

The remote landscape of badlands and prairie is bisected by the Missouri River.

Bison historically roamed the area but were wiped out by overhunting across most of North America in the late 19th century.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News