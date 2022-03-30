BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials have approved a conservation group’s proposal to expand bison grazing on public lands in north-central Montana, over objections from some ranchers and elected officials.

Wednesday’s announcement will allow the American Prairie Reserve to graze bison on U.S. Bureau of Land Management south of Malta and remove some fences so the animals can roam more freely.

The group’s long-term goal is to piece together a 5,000-square-mile (12,950-sq. kilometer) expanse of public and private lands with thousands of bison and other wildlife.

Republican officials and some ranchers have fiercely opposed the group’s efforts.