US Attorney: Colorado man arrested for pipe bombs in home

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man arrested by federal authorities after four pipe bombs were found in his home told investigators he planned to use them to defend himself, according to a court document.

Bradley Bunn, 53, was arrested on Friday after agents from the FBI and other law enforcement agencies searched his home in Loveland. Technicians also found two one-pound containers of .308 caliber cartridge reloading gunpowder, a potential pipe bomb component, in Bunn’s vehicle, according to the affidavit explaining the reasons he was arrested.

When asked why he built the devices, Bunn allegedly told an FBI agent he said he would use them to defend himself from a “hard entry, at 3 a.m.” into his home.

The document did not explain why authorities decided to investigate him.

Bunn appeared in court briefly Monday represented by federal public defender Natalie Stricklin. He said he had not seen the allegations against him and the magistrate instructed officials to make sure he was given the court documents.

He was scheduled to be back in court Wednesday to determine whether he will be detained as the case against him continues.

Attorneys from the federal public defenders’ office do not comment on cases.

