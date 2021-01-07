US Capitol Police Officer dies following injuries sustained during riot

National News

by: Michael Geheren

Posted: / Updated:

Police stand as supporters of US President Donald Trump protest outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A U.S. Capitol Police Officer has died after suffering injuries in Wednesday’s riots at the U.S. Capitol Complex.

More than 50 Capitol and D.C. police were injured, including several who were hospitalized, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said in a statement before the death was reported.

A source confirmed to NewsNation D.C. Bureau reporter Alexandra Limon the officer was taken off life support and died after they were hit in the head with a fire extinguisher by a rioter.

Sund will resign next week, after calls from top Congressional leaders over his agency’s response.

Chief Sund, in his first public comment on the mayhem from Wednesday, said in a statement that rioters “actively attacked” Capitol police and other law enforcement officers with metal pipes, discharged chemical irritants and “took up other weapons against our officers.”

Details on the officer were not released.

One of the pro-President Trump supporters was also killed on Wednesday. Her husband confirmed her identity. Three others died, according to authorities, on the Capitol Complex due to “medical emergencies.”

Download the free NewsNation Now app to receive updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Thursday, January 7th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

President Trump releases video statement

KX Convo: Dr. Noe Mateo

Cramer Reacts

ND Capitol Security

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7

Adopt an Airman

Pet Food Bank

Minot School Update

Bonding Proposals

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/7/21

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/7

Thursday: Patchy freezing drizzle and a wintry mix

CBD Month

NDC JAN 7

Flasher Boy's Basketball

Watford City Girl's Basketball

St. Mary's Boy's Basketball

Century Boy's Basketball

Dr. Wynne: Vaccine Pace

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories