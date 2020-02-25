US clinical trial begins for drug to treat coronavirus

Clinical trials are underway for a coronavirus treatment. National Institutes of Health Scientists are evaluating an experimental broad-spectrum anti-viral treatment called Remdesivir.

It’s previously been tested for treating Ebola and severe acute respiratory syndrome — or SARS — which is also caused by a type of coronavirus.

So far, there are no therapies approved for treating the Wuhan coronavirus. The infection has sickened more than 79,000 people and killed more than 2,600 of them.

The new trial is taking place at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The first participant is one of the Americans who was repatriated to the U.S. after being quarantined on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship in Japan.