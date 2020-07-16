US counts 342 child inflammatory syndrome cases

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Nurses React

ATLANTA — An official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the most recent count shows 342 U.S. children and teens have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to COVID-19 infections.

Dr. Ermias Belay presented the data Thursday during a CDC online call for physicians. Belay says that among U.S cases reported as of July 15, the average age was 8 and most were in children aged 1 to 14.

That figures show that 40% of cases were in Latino kids and 35% were in Black children. One in four affected children were put on ventilators, but deaths have been rare.

The condition — multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children — is rare but can occur in children with current or recent COVID-19 infections. Symptoms include fever and problems in at least two organs, often including the heart. Digestive problems are common, and some cases have been mistaken with Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/16 SUPERSIZED

Green storm clouds and other hail facts

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/16

Thursday's Forecast: Sunny, hot & dry

NDC JULY 16

Golf Talk 7-15

Baseball 7-15

Donating Hair

Sandemic Volleyball

Behavioral Health Calls

Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Dr. Wynne on COVID-19 Positive Rate

New Coach for Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish college

Home Schooling

Lights and Sirens

STEM Camp

School Needs Smart Boards

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/15

Bridge Moving Day

Williston Construction

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss