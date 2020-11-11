US health team arrives to help as virus surges in Montana

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s chief epidemiologist says the state is “preparing for the worst” as COVID-19 cases stress many of its hospitals.

U.S. officials have dispatched a team of nearly 30 physicians, nurses, paramedics and other health care workers to Montana’s largest city to address a surge in COVID-19 cases that is straining health systems statewide.

The National Disaster Medical System team arrived Friday and will work in Billings for two weeks.

That comes as hospitals in many parts of the state are nearing full occupancy. A report shows hospitals in Billings, Helena and Butte have 90% or more beds occupied.