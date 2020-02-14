Live Now
US household debt hits record $14 trillion

Americans are in debt more now than ever before, but that’s not as bad as it might sound. Some of that debt comes from new homeowners.

Interest rates for mortgages dipped below 4 percent in 2019 for the first time in three years, making it more affordable for many to buy homes. But when it comes to spending, U.S. households are putting more on credit.

Outstanding credit card debt grew by 57 billion in 2019. The federal reserve says total household debt rose by 193 billion at the end of last year, setting a new record of 14 trillion for Americans.

That’s more debt than 2008 when the U.S. was on the verge of a recession. Still, the fed chairman says the current economy is strong, but he’s not ready to issue any more interest rate cuts right now.

