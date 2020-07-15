US military withdraws from 5 Afghanistan bases

The Pentagon announced Tuesday that U.S. troops have been pulled from several bases in Afghanistan.

U.S. troops are no longer stationed in five Afghan bases.

The military has also reduced the size of American forces in the war-torn country.

The move is part of an agreement made between the U.S. and the Taliban earlier this year.

The deal laid out a 14-month timetable for the withdrawal of U.S. military forces, its allies and coalition partners.

The Pentagon did not say how many service members were a part of this withdrawal, but they say more than 8,000 still remain in the country.