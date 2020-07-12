US Navy welcomes 1st Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, student Naval aviator Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle, assigned to the Redhawks of Training Squadron (VT) 21 at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, stands by a T-45C Goshawk training aircraft following her final flight to complete the undergraduate Tactical Air (Strike) pilot training syllabus, July 7, 2020, in Kingsville, Texas. Swegle is the Navy’s first known Black female strike aviator and will receive her Wings of Gold during a ceremony on July 31. (Lt.j.g. Luke Redito/U.S. Navy via AP)

KINGSVILLE, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Navy has welcomed its first Black female Tactical Aircraft pilot.

“MAKING HISTORY!” the U.S. Navy tweeted Thursday in response to a post that Lt. j.g. Madeline Swegle had completed naval flight school and would later this month receive the flight officer insignia known as the “Wings of Gold.”

The Naval Air Training Command tweeted that Swegle is the Navy’s “first known Black female TACAIR pilot.”

According to Stars and Stripes, Swegle is from Burke, Virginia, and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2017.

Officials said she is assigned to the Redhawks of Training Squadron 21 in Kingsville, Texas.

Swegle’s milestone comes more than 45 years after Rosemary Mariner in 1974 became the first woman to fly a tactical fighter jet, according to news outlets.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

College Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Baseball"

Capital City Invite

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capital City Invite"

Nodak Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nodak Speedway"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 7-11-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 7-11-20"

Robert One Minute 7-11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 7-11"

A lesson in mental toughness

Thumbnail for the video titled "A lesson in mental toughness"

Watford City tornado: two years later

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City tornado: two years later"

Sabre Dogs Prom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sabre Dogs Prom"

Airline Travel & COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airline Travel & COVID-19"

Minot Farmers Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Farmers Market"

Solid Rock

Thumbnail for the video titled "Solid Rock"

COVID-19 ND Watch 7-11-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 ND Watch 7-11-20"

Dacotah Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dacotah Speedway"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Good Night Minot Season Finale Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Night Minot Season Finale Preview"

Surrey Blue Sox Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Blue Sox Baseball"

Northwoods Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods Baseball"

Friday, July 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, July 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dickinson Roughriders Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Roughriders Baseball"

ND United on Returning to School

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND United on Returning to School"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss