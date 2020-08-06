US offers up to $10 million reward for info on foreign hackers interfering in upcoming election

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

The United States is offering a reward of up to $10 million to prevent the presidential election from being hacked.

The state department is putting up the reward as part of its “Rewards for Justice” program.

It will give the money to people who disclose information on foreign hackers interfering with the upcoming election.

A Senate Intelligence Committee report in April found that Russia engaged in efforts to influence the outcome of the 2016 election with the aim of helping President Trump win.

And with the next presidential election only months away, it wants to prevent similar efforts this year.

Information on the program can found on the state department’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/6

Thursday's Forecast: Sunny & hot

NDC AUG 6

Construction Surge

Babe Ruth Baseball

Century Soccer

MPS Plan - more info

Williston Treasures

Offroad Safety

New Playground

Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Teacher Spree

Sanford New Manikin

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/5

Minot Radar

COVID-19 Survivor

Meth Found

FEMA Appeal

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 8/5

Weeds

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss