US offers up to $10 million reward for info on foreign hackers interfering in upcoming election

The United States is offering a reward of up to $10 million to prevent the presidential election from being hacked.

The state department is putting up the reward as part of its “Rewards for Justice” program.

It will give the money to people who disclose information on foreign hackers interfering with the upcoming election.

A Senate Intelligence Committee report in April found that Russia engaged in efforts to influence the outcome of the 2016 election with the aim of helping President Trump win.

And with the next presidential election only months away, it wants to prevent similar efforts this year.

Information on the program can found on the state department’s website.