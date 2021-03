BOULDER, Colo. (NewsNation Now) — Police have released the names of the 10 people killed in a mass shooting at a crowded Colorado supermarket on Monday.

The victims in the attack at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder range in age from 20 to 65, and include Officer Eric Talley. The 11-year veteran of the Boulder police force was among hundreds of police officers from throughout the Denver metropolitan area who responded to the attack.