US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast

Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Drake spoke before five officers told what they experienced when an explosion took place in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning. The officers are part of a group of six officers credited with evacuating people before the explosion happened. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Authorities say the man suspected of setting off a bomb in a recreational vehicle that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas day died in the explosion.

U.S. Attorney Don Cochran identified the suspect on Sunday as Anthony Quinn Warner. Investigators said they used DNA to determine the remains were Warner’s. The FBI said it also matched the RV’s vehicle identification number to a registration belonging to Warner.

Federal agents and police had searched a home in suburban Nashville associated with Warner. Authorities did not immediately provide details about a potential motive.

FBI special agent Douglas Korneski said there was no indication anyone else was involved in the explosion, except for Warner.

