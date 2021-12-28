US passport fee increases by $20

Traveling will soon be a bit more pricey for anyone who needs to apply for or renew their passports.
On Monday, a U.S. passport book fee increased by $20.
“The increased fee is necessary to ensure we continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world,” according to a tweet by the State Department.
A first-time or replacement adult passport will cost $165, while passport renewals will cost $130.
Travelers under 16 will pay $135.
The State Department says it now possesses applications in eight to 11 weeks.