US population rises to 331,449,281, Census Bureau says

FILE – In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, people walk through New York’s Times Square. The population of non-Hispanic whites in the U.S. has gotten smaller in the past decade as deaths have surpassed births in this aging demographic, and a majority of the population under age 16 is nonwhite for the first time though they are fewer in number than a decade ago, according to new figures released Thursday, June 25, 2020, by the U.S. Census Bureau. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Census Bureau says the population of the United States is 331,449,281. The 7.4% increase over the last decade is the second slowest ever.

The Census Bureau is releasing the first data from its 2020 headcount.

The release marks the official beginning of the once-a-decade redistricting battles. The numbers released Monday, along with more detailed data expected later this year, will be used by state legislatures or independent commissions to redraw political maps to account for shifts in population.