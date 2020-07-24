Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

US prison populations down 8% amid coronavirus outbreak

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Stephanie Parris was finishing a two-year prison sentence for a probation violation when she heard she’d be going home three weeks early because of COVID-19.

It made her feel bad to leave when she had so few days left at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women. She said she wasn’t sick and there were no cases at the facility. But there were others still inside who could have used the reprieve.

“I would have helped someone who had nine or 10 months, someone who absolutely needed it,” she said recently. “There was a lady in there who was very elderly, and she has very bad health problems. I would have given my place to her.”

There has been a major drop in the number of people behind bars in the U.S. Between March and June, more than 100,000 people were released from state and federal prisons, a decrease of 8%, according to a nationwide analysis by The Marshall Project and The Associated Press. The drops range from 2% in Virginia to 22% in Connecticut. By comparison, the state and federal prison population decreased by 2.2% in all of 2019, according to a report on prison populations by the Vera Institute of Justice.

But this year’s decrease has not come because of efforts to release vulnerable prisoners for health reasons and to manage the spread of the virus raging in prisons, according to detailed data from eight states compiled by The Marshall Project and AP.  Instead, head counts have dropped largely because prisons stopped accepting new prisoners from county jails to avoid importing the virus, court closures meant fewer people were receiving sentences and parole officers sent fewer people back inside for low-level violations, according to data and experts. So the number could rise again once those wheels begin moving despite the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/24

Friday's Forecast: Dangerous heat & severe storms

Furry Friends 7-24

Northwoods League

Minot High School Sports

Pit Bull Ordinance

Sanford's Got Talent Rap Video

Local Testing

Badlands Big Sticks

Bismarck Bobcats

Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Airport Upgrades

Farmers to Families

ADA Anniversary

Velva 39ers Baseball

Jury Trials Back

Spay and Neuter Program

Prelim Trial

Drive-Thru Testing

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/23

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss