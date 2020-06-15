US revokes emergency use of malaria drugs to treat coronavirus

National News

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Monday, April 6, 2020 file photo shows an arrangement of hydroxychloroquine pills in Las Vegas. On Friday, June 5, 2020, leaders of a large study in the United Kingdom that is rigorously testing the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and other medicines for hospitalized COVID-19 patients say they will stop putting people on the drug because it’s clear it isn’t helping. (AP Photo/John Locher)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is revoking its emergency authorization for malaria drugs promoted by President Donald Trump for treating COVID-19 amid growing evidence they don’t work and could cause deadly side effects.

The agency said Monday that the drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are unlikely to be effective in treating the coronavirus. Citing reports of heart complications, the FDA said the drugs pose a greater risk to patients than any potential benefits.

The decades-old drugs, also prescribed for lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, can cause heart rhythm problems, severely low blood pressure and muscle or nerve damage.

The move means that shipments of the drugs obtained by the federal government will no longer be distributed to state and local health authorities. The drugs are still available for alternate uses, so U.S. doctors could still prescribe them for COVID-19 — a practice known as off-label prescribing.

On Thursday, a National Institutes of Health expert panel revised its guidelines to specifically recommend against the drug’s use except in formal studies.

Trump aggressively pushed the drug beginning in the first weeks of the outbreak and stunned medical professionals when he revealed he took the drug preemptively against infection.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/15"

Monday's forecast: a break from the storms and wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's forecast: a break from the storms and wind"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/15"

Minot Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Invitational"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Plays of the week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plays of the week"

Robert One Minute 6-14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-14"

Cody Holte Memorial Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cody Holte Memorial Walk"

Sports City closes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports City closes"

Truck crashes into Bismarck business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck crashes into Bismarck business"

COVID-19 Update 6-14

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Update 6-14"

Minot Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Invitational"

Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament"

Minot invitational early highlights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot invitational early highlights"

Atlanta Police Chief Resigns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Atlanta Police Chief Resigns"

Robert One Minute 6-13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-13"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-13-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-13-20"

Biker Calendar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biker Calendar"

BMX Pump Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "BMX Pump Track"

Mandan plane crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan plane crash"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge