US seizes 81 vehicles destined for Venezuela in smuggling operation

The U.S. seized 81 cars that were allegedly going to be shipped to Venezuela illegally, according to National Security Officials.

The vehicles, of various makes like Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota and Land Rover, are worth an estimated $3.2 million.

Some had police equipment such as lights and sirens that, according to U.S. authorities, would serve its national police.

The U.S. has denounced embattled President Nicolas Maduro, officially recognizing opposition leader Juan Guaido.

CNN has tried to reach the government of Venezuela for comment, but so far no response.

No arrests have been made in relation to this case.