US soldier to receive Medal of Honor for Iraq hostage rescue

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this image from video provided by the U.S. Army, then-Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Payne is interviewed as a winner of the 2012 Best Ranger competition at Fort Benning, Ga., on April 16, 2012. Payne will receive the Medal of Honor, the U.S. military’s highest honor for valor in combat, for actions during a daring 2015 raid in Iraq that rescued about 70 hostages who were set to be executed by ISIS militants, The Associated Press has learned. Sgt. Maj. Payne will receive the honor in a White House ceremony on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. (Lori Egan/U.S., Army via AP)

DELRAY BEACH, FL (AP) — A U.S. Army Ranger will receive the Medal of Honor, the U.S. military’s highest honor for valor in combat, for actions during a daring 2015 raid in Iraq that rescued about 70 hostages who were set to be executed by ISIS militants, The Associated Press has learned.

Sgt. Maj. Thomas Payne will receive the honor in a White House ceremony on the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Last week, Defense Secretary Mark Esper endorsed the Medal of Honor for a different soldier, Army Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn C. Cashe, for his 2005 actions in Iraq.

Cashe will become the first African American to receive the Medal of Honor for actions in Iraq or Afghanistan.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/2

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/2

Wednesday's Forecast: Very windy & hot

NDC SEPT 2

Class A Volleyball

Class B Volleyball

WDA Soccer

WDA Girl's Golf

Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Red Flag Warning

New Dem Candidate

CBL Finances

Farming Grant

CDC Clarification

Free Car Washes

CDC & Testing

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9-1

Stress & Pregnancy

Colorectal Cancer Awareness

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss