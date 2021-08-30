US: Some Americans unable to leave Afghanistan

A U.S air force aircraft carrying families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, arrives at Kosovo’s capital Pristina International Airport on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon says that some Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan were unable to make it to the Kabul airport to board U.S. evacuation flights before the complete evacuation of U.S. forces.

Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, told reporters that the U.S. believes it was able to evacuate the “vast majority” of Americans in the country who wanted to leave, but that it was aware of some who were couldn’t depart.

McKenzie says that in the final American flights out of Afghanistan, “We were not able to bring any Americans out.” The last American civilians were evacuated about 12 hours before U.S. forces left.

McKenzie says the effort to bring out Americans will now fall on diplomatic channels.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden pledged that the U.S. would remain in Afghanistan until it was able to get all of its citizens out of the country. “If there’s American citizens left, we’re going to stay until we get them all out,” he told ABC News.

___

MORE ON AFGHANISTAN:

— Rockets fired at Kabul airport amid US withdrawal hit homes

— Qatar emerges as key player in Afghanistan after US pullout

— Afghans killed outside airport were seeking new lives abroad

— White House: US has capacity to evacuate remaining Americans

— Slain Marine who cradled baby at Kabul airport loved her job

— Evacuated Afghan activist dreams of going back home one day

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/afghanistan