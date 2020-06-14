US Surgeon General: Face coverings bring more freedom, not less

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, April 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Surgeon General is pushing back on the idea pushing back on the idea that face coverings infringe on freedoms.

Dr. Jerome Adams tweeted Sunday saying, “Some feel face coverings infringe on their freedom of choice — but if more wear them, we’ll have more freedom to go out.”

Adams says face coverings lead to less asymptomatic spread of the virus, which leads to more places opening sooner and improving the economy.

Earlier guidance from U.S. officials didn’t recommend masks.

But in April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended face coverings for the general public in places where social distancing is difficult to maintain.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Minot Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Invitational"

Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chris Wenzel Memorial Tournament"

Minot invitational early highlights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot invitational early highlights"

Atlanta Police Chief Resigns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Atlanta Police Chief Resigns"

Robert One Minute 6-13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-13"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-13-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-13-20"

Biker Calendar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biker Calendar"

BMX Pump Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "BMX Pump Track"

Mandan plane crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan plane crash"

Juneteenth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juneteenth"

Williston food delivery service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston food delivery service"

Prayer Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prayer Day"

Library computers available for use

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library computers available for use"

COVID-19 Saturday Update 6-13

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Saturday Update 6-13"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Friday, June 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Renville County Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Renville County Baseball"

Dennis Sentencing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dennis Sentencing"

Project Renew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Project Renew"

Business Beat: Thrift Stores & Covid-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Beat: Thrift Stores & Covid-19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge