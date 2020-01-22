1  of  2
Live Now
WATCH: Senate Impeachment Trial WATCH: KX News at 5

US to impose visas restrictions for pregnant women

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2018 file photo, a doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago. A new study released Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, suggests when a pregnant woman breathes in air pollution, it can travel beyond her lungs to the placenta that guards her fetus. During pregnancy, particle pollution is linked to premature births and low birth weight, but scientists don’t understand why. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is coming out with new visa restrictions aimed at restricting “birth tourism,” in which women travel to the U.S. to give birth so their children can have a coveted U.S. passport.

The State Department planned to publicize the rules Thursday, according to two officials with knowledge of the plans who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The rules would make it more difficult for pregnant women to travel on tourist visas. In one draft of the regulations, they would have to clear an additional hurdle before obtaining the visas — convincing a consular officer that they have another legitimate reason to come to the U.S.

The Trump administration has been restricting all forms of immigration, but the president has been particularly plagued by the issue of birthright citizenship — anyone born in the U.S. is considered a citizen, under the Constitution. He has railed against the practice and threatened to end it, but scholars and members of his administration have said it’s not so easy to do.

Regulating tourist visas for pregnant women is one way to get at the issue, but it raises questions about how officers would determine whether a woman is pregnant to begin with, and whether a woman could get turned away by border officers who suspect she may be just by looking at her.

Consular officers right now aren’t told to ask during visa interviews whether a woman is pregnant or intends to become so. But they would have to determine whether a visa applicant would be coming to the U.S. primarily to give birth.

Birth tourism is a lucrative business in both the U.S. and abroad. American companies take out advertisements and charge up to $80,000 to facilitate the practice, offering hotel rooms and medical care. Many of the women travel from Russia and China to give birth in the U.S. The U.S. has been c racking down on the practice since before Trump took office.

Although there are scattered cases of authorities arresting operators of birth tourism agencies for visa fraud or tax evasion, coming to the U.S. to give birth is fundamentally legal. And women are often honest about their intentions when applying for visas and even show signed contracts with doctors and hospitals.

There are no figures on how many foreign women travel to the U.S. specifically to give birth. The Center for Immigration Studies, a group that advocates for stricter immigration laws, estimated that in 2012, about 36,000 foreign-born women gave birth in the U.S., then left the country.

The draft rule is “intended to address the national security and law enforcement risks associated with birth tourism, including criminal activity associated with the birth tourism industry,” a State Department spokesperson said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/22"

Wednesday: Increasing clouds & slightly cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Increasing clouds & slightly cooler"

Undercover Productions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Undercover Productions"

Why is it quieter after a freshly fallen snow?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why is it quieter after a freshly fallen snow?"

High School Hockey 1.21.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 1.21.20"

High School Basketball 1.21.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 1.21.20"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Linton-HMB v. Kidder Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB v. Kidder Co"

Democratic Early Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Democratic Early Voting"

Hazelton School Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazelton School Week"

New Voting Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Voting Equipment"

Ambulance Supervisor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ambulance Supervisor"

HS Dance

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Dance"

KX Storm Team Evening Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Evening Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21"

Snowmobiling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowmobiling"

New Garrison Police Chief

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Garrison Police Chief"

October Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "October Grant"

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/21"

Tuesday Forecast: Temps warm to well above freezing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Temps warm to well above freezing"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge