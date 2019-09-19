US vaping illness now top 500, but the cause is still unknown

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
vaping_mgn_640x360_81217P00-XDWFQ_1545075378920.jpg

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials say 530 people have now been diagnosed with vaping-related breathing illnesses, but the cause remains unknown.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said confirmed and probable cases have been reported in 38 states and one U.S. territory. The total number of illnesses is up from 380 a week ago.

Seven deaths have been reported.

All patients had used an electronic cigarette or other vaping device. Doctors say the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury, with the lungs apparently reacting to a caustic substance. So far, no single vaping product or ingredient has been linked to the illnesses.

Two-thirds of the cases involved 18- to 34-year-olds. Most are men.

Some of the first cases appeared in April. CDC hasn’t said when people most people got sick.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Rescue Dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rescue Dog"

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast"

Tip a Cop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tip a Cop"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-18-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-18-19"

Bismarck Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Marathon"

Prepare for Bismarck Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for Bismarck Marathon"

Boys HS Soccer Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Soccer Sept. 17"

Class A Volleyball Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Volleyball Sept. 17"

Class B Volleyball Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Volleyball Sept. 17"

Boys High School Tennis Sept. 17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys High School Tennis Sept. 17"

Preparing for Natural Disasters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Preparing for Natural Disasters"

Century Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Volleyball"

Amy Jacobson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amy Jacobson"

Bismarck High Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Tennis"

Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, September 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Hemp and CBD Crops

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hemp and CBD Crops"

Hostfest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hostfest"

Missing Persons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Persons"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss