US vaping illnesses top 1,000; related deaths up to 18

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — The outbreak of U.S. vaping-related illnesses has surpassed 1,000 cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that 1,080 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in 48 states and one U.S. territory. The count includes 18 deaths in 15 states.

The first illnesses occurred in late March. Recently, 200 or more cases have been reported each week. Only Alaska and New Hampshire have yet to report cases.

Doctors say the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury. Symptoms include severe shortness of breath, fatigue and chest pain.

So far, officials have not identified a particular electronic cigarette, vaping device, liquid or ingredient behind the outbreak. But most who got sick said they vaped products containing THC, the ingredient that gives marijuana its high.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/3"

Get Ready For The Temperature Roller Coaster Ride!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Get Ready For The Temperature Roller Coaster Ride!"

Tasers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tasers"

Flu Shot Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu Shot Interview"

Someone You Should Know: 11-Year-Old Earns Cash By Operating Vending Machines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: 11-Year-Old Earns Cash By Operating Vending Machines"

Bismarck High Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Volleyball"

Chiari Malformation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chiari Malformation"

Winter Clothing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Clothing"

Secretary of Interior Visit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Secretary of Interior Visit"

Veterans Cemetery Upgrade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Cemetery Upgrade"

Background Check

Thumbnail for the video titled "Background Check"

Real ID

Thumbnail for the video titled "Real ID"

911

Thumbnail for the video titled "911"

Montana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Montana"

Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

College Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Volleyball"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"

HS Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Football"

Homeless in Need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless in Need"

MSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU"
More Video

Don't Miss