Utah Pearl Harbor hero Ken Potts celebrates 100th birthday

Thursday was the first-ever Ken Potts recognition day in Utah.

Gov. Spencer Cox signed the order to help celebrate Potts’ 100th birthday.

Potts is one of two living survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack on the USS Arizona that was sunk on Dec. 7, 1941. And getting a state recognition day isn’t the only surprise he received on this very special birthday.

This is the way to arrive at your 100th birthday party, by Blackhawk helicopter thanks to the Utah National Guard. A special ride for centenarian and war hero!

His son says it’s an amazing tribute to his father.

After his grand entrance in Provo, a steady procession of cars with honking and flag waving for a job well done in service to his country.

Potts seemed humbled and appreciative of all the fanfare. The governor declared April 15 “Ken Potts Recognition Day.”

He was definitely the center of attention.