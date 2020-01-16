Utah stops distribution of condoms with sexy slogans

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This undated photo provided by the Utah Department of Health shows condoms. The state of Utah is trying something new to fight HIV infections: handing out condoms with cheeky plays on state pride. (Utah Department of Health, via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An HIV-awareness campaign featuring condom wrappers with cheeky slogans that put a sexy spin on state pride met a quick end in Utah as the governor ordered the health department to stop distributing them.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert’s intervention came hours after the designs became public on Wednesday. Herbert, a Republican, he understands the importance of educating residents about HIV prevention, but he does not approve of using sexual innuendo as part of a taxpayer-funded campaign.

The prophylactics were labeled with phrases like “The Greatest Sex on Earth,” a spin on the famous license-plate ski slogan “The Greatest Snow on Earth.”

About 100,000 of the condoms were to be handed out for free through the Utah AIDS Foundation, local health departments and University of Utah clinics. Community activists also planned to place them at bars, social clubs and motels. The campaign was created with federal funds.

“We’re really trying to have fun with it, get people talking,” Erin Fratto, a health program specialist at the Utah Department of Health, said before the governor’s order. “We’re pushing the envelope.”

After the governor weighed in, though, the health department apologized for the “offensive” packaging, said the campaign had not gone through the necessary approval channels and authorities regretted the “lewd nature of the branding.”

Wyoming and Alaska have also done similar campaigns in recent years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/16"

A Winter Storm Could Impact Your Weekend Travel

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Winter Storm Could Impact Your Weekend Travel"

Girl Scouts Lemon Ups

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scouts Lemon Ups"

Girl Scout Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl Scout Interview"

Blessing Bank Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blessing Bank Update"

Personal Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Personal Data"

Drama Department

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drama Department"

Williston Aviation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Aviation"

BPS Aviation

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPS Aviation"

Konner Stordalen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Konner Stordalen"

Legacy Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Wrestling"

Wednesday, January 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, January 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Wilton-Wing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilton-Wing"

Minot Residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Residents"

Capt. Klug

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capt. Klug"

Rural Grocers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Grocers"

Soil Moisture

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soil Moisture"

Kombucha Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kombucha Day"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/15"

Taube Steps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taube Steps"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge