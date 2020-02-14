Valentine’s Day: True love is agreeing on the thermostat settings

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Moja Msanii on Unsplash

Here’s a nice Valentine’s Day poem and idea:

Flowers are nice,
Chocolate is too,
So let us agree
On the thermostat, too

A recent survey shows few things cause as much grief between couples as the thermostat setting in the house.

Solar energy company vivint.Solar wanted to gain insight into how people use energy to heat their homes, especially during the winter when it’s typically colder.

What they found was 75 percent of those surveyed said they fight with their spouse or significant other over the temperature settings in their homes.

According to the results of the survey, the home, “can become a battle zone complete with espionage, distraction techniques, and sabotage,” according to the company.

Among the survey’s findings:

  • The ideal temperature for all couples is 70 degrees. The overwhelming majority of participants cited this as the perfect temperature.
  • When it comes to comfort, most people put their own first, but men were more likely to care about their partner’s comfort than women. 
  • Love is a battlefield: 64 percent of study participants said they’ve attempted to change the temperature behind their partner’s back, and 60 percent said they get angry when someone else adjusts the thermostat.

You can see the full report here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

