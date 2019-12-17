Van crashes into crowded store near Seattle, injuring 11

National News
Posted: / Updated:

BURIEN, Wash. (AP) — A van apparently being used as a getaway vehicle crashed into a crowded store near Seattle, injuring 11 people, including a 2-year-old child who was in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the van tried to take off at a high speed after a woman, who had apparently shoplifted inside the Ross Dress for Less store in the suburb of Burien, got into it Monday night, said Sgt. Ryan Abbott of the King County Sheriff’s Office.

“The male driver was the getaway driver for the female that was shoplifting inside the Ross,”‘Abbott said.

The van first hit an unoccupied car in front of the store and then crashed through the store’s windows.

“A lot of people started fleeing as soon as the van came in,” Abbott said. ‘People were scattering of course and trying to get away.

The vehicle hit a stroller with a 2-year-old boy in it and several other people. The boy and two men were critically injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s office. Eight others were injured and taken to hospitals.

The van’s driver was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs, Abbott said. The female passenger was arrested on a previous warrant.

The van could be seen sitting in the front of the store, with glass and other debris from the storefront all around it.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/17"

First Western Bank & Trust Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Western Bank & Trust Interview"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/17"

Tuesday: Cooler Highs With A Big Warm-Up To Come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday: Cooler Highs With A Big Warm-Up To Come"

Post Office Busiest Time of Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Post Office Busiest Time of Year"

New Salem-Almont vs Wilton-Wing

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem-Almont vs Wilton-Wing"

Oil Spill Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Spill Training"

Dickinson Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Boys Basketball"

Hill Sentenced

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hill Sentenced"

Legacy Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Basketball"

Mandan Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Wrestling"

Monday, December 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, December 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

USMCA Impact

Thumbnail for the video titled "USMCA Impact"

Career Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Career Center"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/16"

Alzheimer's Holiday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's Holiday"

Road to Recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road to Recovery"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast 12/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast 12/16"

Walmart Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Fire"

Ward Co Theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Theft"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge