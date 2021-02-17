Vegas airport name change to honor former Sen. Harry Reid

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 19, 2020, file photo a plane takes off at McCarran International airport, in Las Vegas. A county board voted unanimously Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, to rename busy McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas after former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) —A county board voted unanimously to rename busy McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas after former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada. The all-Democratic Clark County Commission approved a measure Tuesday directing the county’s airport staff to file a change with the Federal Aviation Administration renaming the facility Harry Reid International Airport. The airport’s current namesake is former Nevada Sen. Patrick McCarran, who was known for his contributions to aviation along with his anti-immigrant and anti-Semitic views. Reid, a Democrat and former Senate majority leader, retired from the Senate in 2016 after serving 30 years. The county commission oversees the airport and is the final authority on a name change.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Why do bridges ice before roads?

HEART HEALTH INTERVIEW

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/17

NDC FEB 17

WDA Regional Hockey

WDA Basketball

Kids Mental Health

Traffic Light Battery Back Up

Geneaologist

House Fires

COVID Post Vaccine

Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/16

Food Fun

Catholic Enrollment

Guard Could Deploy

Power Outages

Marijuana Bills

College Free Speech

Vaccines Open Up

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News