Victoria’s Secret closing 250 stores across U.S. and Canada

National News

by: NBC4 Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – L Brands has announced that 250 Victoria’s Secret stores in the United States and Canada will close.  

The company made the announcement Wednesday in their first-quarter fiscal report.  

CNBC reported that Victoria’s Secret saw a 46% loss in sales in the first fiscal quarter that ended May 2. 

Earlier this month, Columbus-based L Brands terminated the sale of Victoria’s Secret to Sycamore Partner after the firm filed a lawsuit in April to get out of the deal. 

In addition, L Brands announced it is continuing steps to spin off the Victoria’s Secret brand as its own company. 

The deal to sell the Victoria’s Secret brand was reached in February, before the coronavirus forced the company’s stores to temporarily shut down. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

